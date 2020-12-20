Then they limited the Bears to four points in the second quarter — all free throws — to open a 41-14 lead at the break. Central Arkansas was 0 for 12 from the field and then missed its first two shots of the third quarter.
Outlaw led Central Arkansas (2-6) with 19 points. She was 2 of 9 from the field but 14 of 15 from the foul line. The Bears finished at 23% (12 of 53) from the field but 22 of 24 from the line.
Mississippi State is scheduled to open Southeastern Conference play at Georgia on New Year’s Eve.
