Santa Clara (9-2) bounced back from a 31-point loss at Nevada and dominated its Bay Area rival despite 20 turnovers.

Matt Bradley scored 14 points on 4-of-15 shooting for California. The Bears (5-4) after opening the season with four consecutive wins.

The Broncos never trailed after Caruso’s two free throws made it 19-18 midway through the first half and led by 19 behind the 1-2 punch of Caruso and Vrankic.

Caruso made his first five shots, two coming off putbacks. Three of Caruso’s rebounds came on the offensive glass.

Vrankic hit two 3s, added a steal and drove nearly the length of the court for a layup, then made a wraparound pass in the paint to Jaden Bediako as part of a 15-2 run that helped the Broncos pull away in the first half.

BIG PICTURE

California: As improved as the Bears are from a year ago they still make a rash of silly mistakes and unforced errors that put them in bad spots. For the second consecutive game a Cal player lost his cool. This time it was Bradley, who was whistled for a technical foul in the second half. Coach Mark Fox tried shaking up his lineup, starting Paris Austin at point guard in place of Joel Brown and going with Andre Kelly over Lars Thiemann at center. It didn’t seem to matter much, as neither new starter made much of an impact.

Santa Clara: Two of the Broncos’ nine wins have come against Pac-12 teams. They lost a third at Stanford but it’s still a notable achievement for Herb Sendek’s squad. Santa Clara looks deeper than its been in quite some time, which should help out once the Broncos get into WCC play.

UP NEXT

California: The Bears return home and will play Fresno State on Wednesday.

Santa Clara: The Broncos get an extended break between games and play Sacramento State on Dec. 14 at the Leavey Center.

