A 9-2 Bulldogs run got them within 71-65 with 2:57 remaining on Niven Hart’s 3-pointer. Colorado State then scored six straight to maintain safe distance. The Rams have won three straight and eight of their last nine.
Hart scored a career-high 29 points for Fresno State (8-15, 4-8). New Williams scored 13 and Nate Grimes 10 with 11 rebounds.
The Bulldogs had their two-game win streak snapped.
