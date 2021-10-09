Matt Quinn connected on a 48-yard field goal and Cash picked off a Perry pass in the final minute for the pick-six and a 24-14 UAB lead at intermission. Hopkins scored from the 5 for the only score of the second half.
Hopkins was 13 of 24 for 173 yards and carried seven times for 32 to lead UAB (4-2, 2-0).
Perry was 16 of 25 for 193 yards and a touchdown for Florida Atlantic (3-3, 1-1), but threw three interceptions.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.
Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25