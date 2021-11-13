CD Daniels led the UAB defense with seven tackles with Cash, Dy’Jonn Turner, Noah Wilder and Antonio Moultrie each adding six.
McBride scored on first-quarter touchdown runs of 3 and 15 yards as he picked up his fourth 10—yard rushing game of the season. Dylan Hopkins, who threw for 250 yards, scored the game-winner on a keeper from the 1-yard line with 36 seconds left in the third quarter.
Grant Wells passed for 232 yards and both Marshall touchdowns as the Herd rallied to a 14-14 tie. Wells had moved Marshall to midfield when his third-down pass was intercepted by Cash, allowing UAB to run out the final 91 seconds.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.
Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25