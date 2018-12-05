TULSA, Okla. — Schadrac Casimir made 7 of 8 3-pointers and scored a season-high 24 points to lead Florida Gulf Coast to a 96-76 win over Oral Roberts on Wednesday night.

Decardo Day, who was 6-of-8 shooting, and RaySean Scott Jr. added 16 points apiece, both season highs, and Dinero Mercurius had 13 off the bench for the Eagles (3-8), who snapped a six-game losing streak.

Emmanuel Nzekwesi led the Golden Eagles (3-8) with 16 points and Aidan Saunders had 14.

Behind Casimir, FGCU made 15 3-pointers, a Mabee Center record for an opposing team, on 25 attempts. The Eagles shot 60 percent overall and 15 of 17 from the foul line.

Oral Roberts, which trailed 52-45 at the half, shot 52 percent but was just 7 of 22 from distance and 7 of 13 from the foul line.

