CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Erika Cassell had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 8 North Carolina State remained the only unbeaten Division I women’s team with a 66-38 victory at Virginia on Sunday.

Kiara Leslie added 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolfpack (17-0, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference). Kai Crutchfield and Elissa Cunane each scored 11.

North Carolina State started the second quarter with a 15-3 run to open a 31-13 lead. Cassell, who was averaging 5.9 points coming into the day, had nine points during the key sequence.

Jocelyn Willoughby led Virginia with 15 points.

The Cavaliers (7-10, 1-3) came back from a 19-point deficit to beat Virginia Tech in their previous game, but trailed N.C. State by as many as 28 and never threatened to make the same charge. The Wolfpack turned Virginia’s 17 turnovers into 16 points.

BIG PICTURE

North Carolina State: The Wolfpack dominated inside. They finished with a 48-33 rebounding advantage, outscored the Cavaliers 36-10 in the paint and scored a third of its points, 22, off offensive rebounds.

Virginia: The Cavaliers’ comeback victory against Virginia Tech marked the third time they rallied from a double-digit deficit in the second half to win in their first season with Tina Thompson as coach. But more slow starts will make having success in the ACC very difficult.

UP NEXT

North Carolina State returns home to face Virginia Tech next Sunday.

Virginia visits No. 2 Louisville on Thursday night.

