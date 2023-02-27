Castaneda and Akron host Ball State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Ball State Cardinals (20-9, 11-5 MAC) at Akron Zips (20-9, 12-4 MAC) Akron, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Akron plays the Ball State Cardinals after Xavier Castaneda scored 23 points in Akron’s 81-64 win over the Western Michigan Broncos. The Zips have gone 14-1 in home games. Akron scores 73.0 points and has outscored opponents by 8.1 points per game.

The Cardinals are 11-5 against MAC opponents. Ball State is fourth in the MAC with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Payton Sparks averaging 5.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Castaneda is averaging 21.5 points for the Zips. Trendon Hankerson is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Akron.

Jarron Coleman is averaging 14.5 points and 3.8 assists for the Cardinals. Jaylin Sellers is averaging 14.5 points over the past 10 games for Ball State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 7-3, averaging 76.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 77.5 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

