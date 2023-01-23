Castaneda leads Akron against Miami (OH)

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Miami (OH) RedHawks (7-12, 1-5 MAC) at Akron Zips (13-6, 5-1 MAC) Akron, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Akron plays the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Xavier Castaneda scored 32 points in Akron’s 63-55 victory against the Western Michigan Broncos. The Zips are 9-0 in home games. Akron ranks fifth in the MAC in rebounding averaging 33.6 rebounds. Enrique Freeman paces the Zips with 10.7 boards.

The RedHawks are 1-5 against MAC opponents. Miami (OH) is eighth in the MAC shooting 33.6% from deep. Javin Etzler paces the RedHawks shooting 100% from 3-point range.

The Zips and RedHawks square off Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Castaneda is averaging 19.9 points and 3.2 assists for the Zips. Freeman is averaging 14.2 points and 10.7 rebounds while shooting 57.5% over the past 10 games for Akron.

Advertisement

Mekhi Lairy is shooting 44.9% and averaging 17.2 points for the RedHawks. Anderson Mirambeaux is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Miami (OH).

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 8-2, averaging 74.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points per game.

RedHawks: 3-7, averaging 74.1 points, 28.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article