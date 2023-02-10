Castaneda leads Akron against Ohio after 23-point outing

Akron Zips (17-7, 9-2 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (13-11, 5-6 MAC)
The Zips are 9-2 in conference matchups. Akron scores 72.0 points and has outscored opponents by 8.4 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dwight Wilson is scoring 15.9 points per game with 9.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Bobcats. Hunter is averaging 11.9 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 43.4% over the past 10 games for Ohio.
Castaneda is scoring 21.1 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Zips. Enrique Freeman is averaging 14.8 points and 11.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Akron.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 79.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.
Zips: 8-2, averaging 75.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.
