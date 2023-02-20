Castaneda leads Akron against Toledo

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Akron Zips (19-8, 11-3 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (21-6, 12-2 MAC) Toledo, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Akron visits the Toledo Rockets after Xavier Castaneda scored 30 points in Akron’s 86-66 victory over the Buffalo Bulls. The Rockets have gone 11-1 at home. Toledo averages 15.0 assists per game to lead the MAC, paced by Rayj Dennis with 5.7.

The Zips are 11-3 in MAC play. Akron scores 73.1 points while outscoring opponents by 8.9 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Setric Millner Jr. is averaging 15.3 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Rockets. Dante Maddox Jr. is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Toledo.

Enrique Freeman is averaging 15.8 points and 11.2 rebounds for the Zips. Castaneda is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Akron.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 10-0, averaging 85.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Zips: 8-2, averaging 75.5 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

