Castaneda leads Akron against Wright State after 23-point game

Wright State Raiders (5-5, 0-2 Horizon) at Akron Zips (5-4) Akron, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Akron -7; over/under is 137 BOTTOM LINE: Akron hosts the Wright State Raiders after Xavier Castaneda scored 23 points in Akron’s 85-72 win over the Jackson State Tigers. The Zips are 4-0 in home games. Akron is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Raiders are 1-1 on the road. Wright State leads the Horizon with 15.0 assists. Trey Calvin leads the Raiders with 5.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Castaneda is shooting 38.9% and averaging 18.4 points for the Zips. Trendon Hankerson is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers for Akron.

Calvin is shooting 45.8% and averaging 17.0 points for the Raiders. Amari Davis is averaging 12.9 points for Wright State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

