Castaneda leads Akron against Wright State after 23-point game

Wright State Raiders (5-5, 0-2 Horizon) at Akron Zips (5-4)
The Raiders are 1-1 on the road. Wright State leads the Horizon with 15.0 assists. Trey Calvin leads the Raiders with 5.2.
TOP PERFORMERS: Castaneda is shooting 38.9% and averaging 18.4 points for the Zips. Trendon Hankerson is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers for Akron.
Calvin is shooting 45.8% and averaging 17.0 points for the Raiders. Amari Davis is averaging 12.9 points for Wright State.
