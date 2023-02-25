Castaneda puts up 23 as Akron beats Western Michigan 81-64

AKRON, Ohio — Xavier Castaneda scored 23 points as Akron beat Western Michigan 81-64 on Saturday night.
Seth Hubbard led the way for the Broncos (7-22, 3-13) with 19 points. Lamar Norman Jr. added 17 points and five assists for Western Michigan. Tray Maddox Jr. also had 11 points, six rebounds and two steals.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Tuesday. Akron hosts Ball State while Western Michigan hosts Miami (OH).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.