Castaneda's 24 lead Akron past Kent State 67-55

AKRON, Ohio — Xavier Castaneda scored 24 points as Akron beat Kent State 67-55 on Friday.
Sincere Carry finished with 15 points for the Golden Flashes (18-5, 8-2). Jalen Sullinger added 13 points for Kent State. Malique Jacobs also had 12 points and two steals.
Akron took the lead with 19:50 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 34-29 at halftime, with Castaneda racking up 10 points. Akron extended its lead to 51-36 during the second half, fueled by a 7-0 scoring run. Castaneda scored a team-high 14 points in the second half as his team closed out the win.
Both teams next play Tuesday. Akron hosts Toledo while Kent State hosts Bowling Green.
