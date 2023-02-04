Castaneda's 24 lead Akron past Kent State 67-55

Castaneda shot 6 for 14 (5 for 9 from 3-point range) and 7 of 9 from the free throw line for the Zips (17-6, 9-1 Mid-American Conference). Enrique Freeman added 19 points while going 4 of 6 and 10 of 12 from the free throw line, and he also had 17 rebounds and three blocks. Garvin Clarke recorded eight points and finished 3 of 6 from the field. The Zips picked up their eighth straight victory.