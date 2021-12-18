The win was just the second in five games this month for Florida (8-3). Fleming finished with 12 points, Anthony Duruji added 11 points and 9 rebounds, Jones scored eight with four boards. Jones hit a jumper and a 3-pointer back-to-back as Florida closed the first half on a 17-2 run.
CJ Felder turned a miss into a highlight when he soared in to collar a Jones 3-point attempt as it clanked off the back iron and threw it down for an emphatic dunk and a 16-point lead.
Caleb Murphy led the Bulls (4-5) with 16 points, five assists and three steals. Greene added 10 points.
USF outscored Florida 16-4 over a nearly five-minute span of the second half to get within 48-45 with nine minutes remaining. Jake Boggs and Greene punctuated the rally with USF’s first 3-pointers of the game after starting 0 for 6 from distance.
USF next faces BYU in Honolulu at the Diamond Head Classic on Wednesday. The Gators host Stony Brook on Wednesday before traveling to Ole Miss to kick off the SEC season.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25