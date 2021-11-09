Florida returning starters Tyree Appleby added 14 points and Anthony Duruji had 10. The Gators shot 52% in the first half while building a 47-24 lead.
Michael Graham scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Elon. Hunter McIntosh added 15 points and Torrence Watson had 10.
The Gators enter the season following an NCAA Tournament berth with six senior or graduate players, and senior forward and NBA prospect Keyontae Johnson.
Johnson missed most of last season after he collapsed in the game against Florida State and was hospitalized. The 6-foot-5 and 230 pound senior has not yet been medically cleared to play.
