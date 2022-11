BOTTOM LINE: Florida visits the Florida State Seminoles after Colin Castleton’s 30-point showing in Florida’s 76-74 loss to the Florida Atlantic Owls.

Florida State finished 17-14 overall with an 11-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Seminoles averaged 16.8 points off of turnovers, 11.5 second chance points and 27.2 bench points last season.