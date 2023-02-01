Castleton leads Florida's rally past No. 2 Tennessee

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Colin Castleton had 20 points and nine rebounds, Kyle Lofton added 14 points and Florida used a 13-0 run late in the second half to upend No. 2 Tennessee 67-54 on Wednesday night. The Volunteers (18-4, 7-2 Southeastern Conference), playing with their highest ranking in four years, lost for the first time in five games. They had won nine of 10.

Tennessee led by six points in the second half before the Gators (13-9, 6-3) stormed back behind Castleton. He scored 11 of 14 points as Florida rallied.

Zakai Ziegler led the Vols with 15 points on 6-of-19 shooting.

NO. 1 PURDUE 80, PENN STATE 60

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Mason Gillis broke the Mackey Arena record by making nine 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 29 points as Purdue beat Penn State.

Gillis went 10 of 14 from the field and 9 of 12 from beyond the arc. Zach Edey added his 18th double-double of the season with 18 points and 13 rebounds.

The Big Ten-leading Boilermakers (22-1, 11-1) have won nine straight overall, six straight in the series and are the only Power Five team with fewer than two losses this season.

Seth Lundy had 18 points to lead the Nittany Lions (14-8, 5-6).

NO. 16 XAVIER 85, NO. 17 PROVIDENCE 83, OT

CINCINNATI — Jack Nunge had 23 points and 14 rebounds as Xavier held off Providence in overtime.

Colby Jones and Souley Boum each scored 20 for the Musketeers, who won a first-place showdown in the Big East without injured forward Zach Freemantle.

Noah Locke had 22 points and Ed Croswell added 21 for Providence (17-6, 9-3), which had beaten Xavier three straight times.

A layup by Boum put the Musketeers (18-5, 10-2) ahead 82-79 with 51 seconds remaining in overtime. A layup by Devin Carter cut Xavier’s lead to one with 24 seconds left. Boum hit one of two free throws, and Jared Bynum’s 3-point attempt from the left corner rimmed out at the buzzer.

NO. 25 AUBURN 94, GEORGIA 73

AUBURN, Ala. — Johni Broome scored 19 points and matched a career high with 18 rebounds, Allen Flanigan scored a season-high 22 points, and Auburn beat Georgia.

Wendell Green Jr. added 18 points and six assists and made two 3-pointers during a 17-0 first-half run for the Tigers (17-5, 7-2 Southeastern Conference).

Broome secured his seventh double-double of the season with 2:54 remaining in the first half, then added six points and six rebounds in the second half.

Mardrez McBride led the Bulldogs (14-8, 4-5) with 20 points.

