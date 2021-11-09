“I think it’s reaching to the point where it’s like, OK, this league does have some really good receivers,” said Wisconsin cornerback Faion Hicks, a fifth-year senior who said Bell in particular deserves more attention. ”A lot of other people say the Big Ten is slow or whatever the case may be, but trust me, it’s not. Penn State’s Jahan Dotson, a great receiver and people know that, but still, I think those guys are up there with anybody in the country.”