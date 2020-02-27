Mo Arnold had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Dolphins (13-17, 6-9). David Bell and Diante Wood each had 10 points.
The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Dolphins this season after winning 63-61 on Jan. 30. FGCU finishes out the regular season against North Alabama at home on Saturday. Jacksonville finishes against Stetson on the road on Saturday.
