Florida Gulf Coast took the lead for good in the extra period when Jalen Warren hit a jumper for a 62-60 edge with 1:04 remaining.

Warren finished with 16 points for Florida Gulf Coast. Zach Scott added 10 points. Tracy Hector Jr. had seven assists for the visitors.

Rob Perry had 27 points for the Hatters (7-11, 1-2). Christiaan Jones added 13 points. Mahamadou Diawara had nine rebounds. He also committed seven turnovers.

Florida Gulf Coast plays Kennesaw State at home on Thursday. Stetson takes on North Alabama on the road on Thursday.

