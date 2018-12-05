NORFOLK, Va. — Ahmad Caver and B.J. Stith scored 20 points each, Caver had five assists and Stith grabbed 11 rebounds and Old Dominion defeated William & Mary 71-53 Wednesday night for a fourth straight win.

Marquis Godwin scored 14 points for the Monarchs (6-3), who are 4-0 at home.

Old Dominion is ranked in the top seven in the nation for holding opponents to less than 55 points and 36 percent shooting. Those defensive stats were reflected Wednesday as William & Mary shot 35 percent (21 of 60) on the way to its 53 points.

Nathan Knight led the Tribe (2-7) with 14 points and Matt Milon 12. William & Mary cut a 10-point halftime gap to three, 37-34, after an 11-3 run to start the final period.

The Monarchs shot a season-high 50 percent (27 of 54) with 10 3-pointers.

Wednesday was the 90th meeting between the schools and while Old Dominion leads the series 68-22, the Tribe had won six of the last eight meetings including three in a row through last season.

