Isaiah Blackmon knocked down a 3 with 2:06 remaining to get St. Francis even at 97-97, but missed from beyond the arc with 16 seconds on the clock. Keith Braxton hit a free throw to cut the lead to two with a second left, but the Spiders grabbed the rebound on his missed second attempt to seal the victory.
Nick Sherod finished with 27 points and eight rebounds to lead Richmond. Gilyard added 24 points, Grant Golden 15 and Blake Francis 14.
Blackmon’s 23 points paced St. Francis (0-2), with Tyler Stewart and Braxton each adding 20. Braxton added 11 rebounds.
