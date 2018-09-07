NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Drew Jean-Guillaume and Aaron Dawson each had two rushing touchdowns, and Central Connecticut State beat Division II Lincoln of Pennsylvania 55-0 on Friday night.

Defending Northeast Conference champion CCSU (1-1) has won six straight home games.

CCSU scored 27 first-quarter points in just 13 plays. The Blue Devils returned the opening kickoff 45 yards and Jean-Guillaume scored five plays later. After Lincoln’s three-and-out, Courtney Rush had a catch-and-run 58-yard touchdown to make it 13-0. Enyce Walker scored from 36 yards out and Jean-Guillaume added a short TD run.

The Blue Devils blocked a punt to start the second quarter, and Dawson scored three plays later to make it 48-0.

Jacob Dolegala was 7-of-8 passing for 151 yards and two touchdowns for CCSU. Backup Tanner Kingsley completed 8 of 10 passes for 66 yards and capped the scoring with a rushing TD.

Lincoln was held to 125 total yards and seven first downs.

