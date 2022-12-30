The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Ceaser leads Buffalo against Michigan State after 25-point game

December 30, 2022 at 2:55 a.m. EST

Buffalo Bulls (6-6) at Michigan State Spartans (8-4, 1-1 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Michigan State -16.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo plays the Michigan State Spartans after Devin Ceaser scored 25 points in Buffalo’s 129-62 win against the SUNY-Canton Kangaroos.

The Spartans have gone 4-1 at home. Michigan State has a 3-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bulls have gone 0-2 away from home. Buffalo is second in the MAC with 14.9 assists per game led by Curtis Jones averaging 2.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Hauser is shooting 48.8% and averaging 14.1 points for the Spartans. Tyson Walker is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

Jones is averaging 14.6 points and 1.7 steals for the Bulls. Zid Powell is averaging 11.7 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 69.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Bulls: 5-5, averaging 80.7 points, 35.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

