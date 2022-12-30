Ceaser leads Buffalo against Michigan State after 25-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Spartans have gone 4-1 at home. Michigan State has a 3-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bulls have gone 0-2 away from home. Buffalo is second in the MAC with 14.9 assists per game led by Curtis Jones averaging 2.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Hauser is shooting 48.8% and averaging 14.1 points for the Spartans. Tyson Walker is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

Jones is averaging 14.6 points and 1.7 steals for the Bulls. Zid Powell is averaging 11.7 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 69.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Bulls: 5-5, averaging 80.7 points, 35.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

