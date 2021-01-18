It was the first time this season Southern scored at least 100 points.
Caleb Hunter scored a season-high 23 points for the Delta Devils (0-12, 0-4). Terry Collins added 15 points and seven assists, and Treylan Smith had 11 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item.