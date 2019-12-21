Put it this way: In the coarse art of picking bowl-game winners, it has become common to pinpoint teams that might not care so much based on regular season disappointments, then to wager upon their opponents. It happens with every bowl at some point, yet will never, ever happen with the Celebration Bowl.

“We’ll never have a team like that,” North Carolina A&T Coach Sam Washington said Friday. “I can tell you. That’ll never happen.”

AD

AD

The Celebration Bowl would major in meaning simply for its homage to those extraordinary beings imperishable against American history’s vile tides: historically black colleges and universities. Somehow, as North Carolina A&T (8-3) prepares to play Alcorn State (8-3) at midday on Saturday, it boasts pure-football resonance, too. It’s a one-off, an authentic, a chance to declare a national title, and a bowl from the second-tier Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) so fetching that the Football Bowl Association reworked its bylaws to include a Celebration among the aristocrats.

“As we communicate to not only the city but also the officials of the state, there are only two Division I HBCU conferences,” John Grant, the Atlanta businessman and the bowl’s executive director, said in an interview in November. “That’s the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and the Southwestern Athletic Conference. There are only two. So this game can’t be duplicated. It is an asset. There can only be one, and we now have it.”

AD

AD

It pits the MEAC winner against the SWAC winner instead of having both venture separately into FCS playoffs (which generated less splash and value). It craves a wider experience as with its partnership with the dynamic Greek communities of HBCUs. And while bowls have croaked here and there and everywhere through time, this one, well . .

Asked if he has a scintilla of doubt it will exist 50 years from now, Grant said he had not any such scintilla.

“Why wouldn’t you keep it around for a hundred years, and continue to grow?” he said. “It makes business sense to do so. And if you’ve got the only one that exists — if I’m out in the desert and there’s one horse, I’m riding it. And right now, ESPN [which owns the bowl] and Walt Disney [which owns ESPN] have that one horse [to televise on Disney’s ABC]. And what I’m proud of, the fact is, they’re riding it.”

AD

AD

Call it a smallish horse adjacent the bigger, louder, richer Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS), but call it one of those stouthearted horses nonetheless. Its TV ratings last year surpassed those of 13 FBS bowls, according to the Football Foundation, and pulled up nearly identical to five others, including games between Auburn and Purdue, or Minnesota and Georgia Tech, all of which still can’t match a further boon.

Rapidly the bowl has roosted itself high in the consciousness of MEAC and SWAC football players and coaches, sitting up there as a dreamscape even during the spiteful heat of August in the 19 programs from six states and one D.C. in the MEAC, and five states in the SWAC. It certainly burned while the sun did likewise on the practice fields near the Mississippi River in southwest Mississippi (home of Alcorn State, the 2019 SWAC champion), and in Greensboro (home of North Carolina A&T, the 2019 MEAC champion after front-runner Florida A&M rode some NCAA naughtiness to a probation).

“We set a goal at the beginning, in June, that our goal was to get here,” Alcorn State receiver LeCharles Pringle said.

AD

AD

“We set a goal way before,” Alcorn State linebacker Solomon Muhammad said.

“We set a goal since spring,” Alcorn State quarterback Felix Harper said, “and carried on to the summer and now it carried on to the season.”

He said it had spurred their toil.

Washington echoed others when he said it has spurred more than that — as in record application totals to North Carolina A&T, a matter reported in the Greesnboro News & Reco and elsewhere, and a matter similar to, say, Alabama’s rise in out-of-state applications concurrent with its re-rise to football tail-kicking. North Carolina A&T has appeared in four of the first five Celebration bowls, winning three so far while the bowl itself has staged not even one dud, its games decided by a goal-line stand with nine seconds left, a blocked extra point with 2:14 left, a touchdown with 38 seconds left and a missed two-point conversion with 12 minutes left.

AD

AD

“Oh, man,” Washington said of the bowl’s effects on his program and school. “In so many different ways. I think the one pronounced way is the recognition that we receive on this platform. These kids get recognized all over the country, from this one ballgame. Students get introduced to A&T education from this one ballgame … That stuff is priceless.”

“I tell you what,” Alcorn State Coach Fred McNair said. “It gives a new sight on football for both conferences, the MEAC and the SWAC. I think that from the standpoint of you have something to look forward to, at the end of the year … It is a great thing for HBCU football. Now, you can be declared the national champion, the best in HBCU, from the MEAC and the SWAC,” and do so through “chance to showcase the universities, a nationally televised ballgame …”

It has notched already the kind of cache wherein a senior leader like Muhammad might feel the need to tell younger teammates, “I just told them to just come into the game, just be yourself. Be calm. There’s no pressure.” There’s lore already, as when somebody wondered whether Florida A&M-minded people might claim a championship given their perch atop the standings and their probation, and North Carolina A&T defensive back Mac McCain III said, “No. Who is FAMU?”

AD

AD

There’s fine smack, as when Muhammad addressed the subject of Jah-Maine Martin of North Carolina A&T, the No. 6 rusher in FCS (1,336 yards), and said, “Jah-Maine Martin, he’s a great football player, not knocking his game, but he ain’t seen a linebacker like me in the MEAC.” And there’s legacy, as when Alcorn State outrushed North Carolina A&T here last year by 328-38 in a 24-22 loss, and Martin said, even of a win, “They had a good run defense last year, and they held us to minimum yards, and that stuck with me for the whole year, and I need revenge.”

Mostly, there’s an unmistakable sense of a privilege. As three Alcorn State players departed a news conference on Friday, each asked charmingly for his name card from the dais, as a keepsake. Maybe they will relish them in their dotage while the Celebration Bowl reaches its own dotage, long since Year 5 when Grant already had said, “There isn’t a coach, or an athletic director, or a university president or chancellor, who doesn’t say, ‘Our goal is to get to Atlanta.’”

Read more:

AD