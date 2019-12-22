St. Francis trailed by four points at halftime before outscoring the Hornets (1-12) 49-26 in the second half. Delaware State’s 26 second-half points marked a season low for the team.
John Crosby hit five 3-pointers and scored 23 with seven rebounds for the Hornets, whose losing streak stretched to five games. Ameer Bennett added 14 points and six boards.
St. Francis forced 20 turnovers while committing only 10. The Terriers sank 18 of 23 free throws, while Delaware State made 8 of 13.
