Isaiah Blackmon had 24 points and six rebounds for the Red Flash (12-8, 5-4). Myles Thompson added 18 points. Keith Braxton had 18 points and six rebounds.
The Terriers leveled the season series against the Red Flash with the win. St. Francis (Pa.) defeated St. Francis (NY) 81-80 on Jan. 11. St. Francis (NY) plays Merrimack on the road on Thursday. St. Francis (Pa.) matches up against Central Connecticut at home on Thursday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.