Despite committing four first-half turnovers — including a 35-yard pick-6 by Central Arkansas’ Deandre Lamont — Missouri State took a 24-17 lead into the break. But the UCA defense stiffened in the second half, allowing Missouri State just 52 total yards and three first downs after halftime.
Missouri State (0-3) — a member of the Missouri Valley Conference, which postponed its football season to the spring due to concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic — completed its three-game fall season and is scheduled to play an eight-game MVC schedule beginning at South Dakota on February 20, 2021.
Central Arkansas beat Missouri State 27-20 in Conway, Arkansas, on Sept. 26, marking the first time since MSU played the same opponent twice in a season since 1945.
To provide social distancing and comply with city and county ordinances regarding the pandemic, stadium capacity was limited to 6,000 spectators at the 17,500-seat Plaster Stadium. Masks or facial coverings were required for stadium common areas such as entry queues, restrooms, concession stands and souvenir kiosks.
