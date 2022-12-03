Cent. Conn. St. faces Holy Cross on 4-game road slide

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-8) at Holy Cross Crusaders (2-6)
The Blue Devils are 0-4 in road games. Cent. Conn. St. ranks eighth in the NEC scoring 26.3 points per game in the paint led by Kellen Amos averaging 6.0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Gerrale Gates is scoring 17.1 points per game with 8.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Crusaders. Bo Montgomery is averaging 13.3 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 46.4% for Holy Cross.
Amos is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Nigel Scantlebury is averaging 11.3 points for Cent. Conn. St..
