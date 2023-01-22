Cent. Conn. St. faces LIU, looks to halt 3-game slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (4-16, 2-4 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (2-17, 0-7 NEC) New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LIU -7; over/under is 142.5 BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. enters the matchup with LIU as losers of three in a row. The Sharks have gone 2-5 at home. LIU is 2-14 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Blue Devils are 2-4 in NEC play. Cent. Conn. St. gives up 71.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.5 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marko Maletic is shooting 45.2% and averaging 17.7 points for the Sharks. Quion Burns is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for LIU.

Andre Snoddy is averaging 8.7 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Kellen Amos is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 1-9, averaging 70.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points per game.

Blue Devils: 3-7, averaging 67.9 points, 29.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

