Cent. Conn. St. hosts Fairleigh Dickinson following Roberts' 28-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (10-8, 3-0 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (4-14, 2-2 NEC) New Britain, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson visits the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils after Demetre Roberts scored 28 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 101-89 win against the Long Island Sharks. The Blue Devils have gone 3-4 in home games. Cent. Conn. St. ranks fifth in the NEC with 21.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Andre Snoddy averaging 4.9.

The Knights are 3-0 in NEC play. Fairleigh Dickinson ranks fifth in the NEC shooting 33.5% from 3-point range.

The Blue Devils and Knights square off Saturday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kellen Amos is scoring 15.0 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Blue Devils. Nigel Scantlebury is averaging 9.6 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 35.6% over the last 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

Advertisement

Grant Singleton is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 14.3 points, 3.4 assists and 2.2 steals. Roberts is shooting 41.6% and averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 4-6, averaging 66.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Knights: 7-3, averaging 78.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 9.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article