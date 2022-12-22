Cent. Conn. St. to visit Saint Joseph's (PA) Thursday

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (2-11) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (5-6) Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) -11; over/under is 135.5 BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. travels to Saint Joseph’s (PA) for a Division 1 Division matchup Thursday. The Hawks are 4-2 in home games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows 72.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.1 points per game.

The Blue Devils are 1-6 in road games. Cent. Conn. St. ranks sixth in the NEC with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Abdul Momoh averaging 1.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Reynolds II is averaging 18.9 points and 1.5 steals for the Hawks. Charlie Brown is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

Kellen Amos is scoring 14.0 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Blue Devils. Nigel Scantlebury is averaging 10.8 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Blue Devils: 2-8, averaging 61.0 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article