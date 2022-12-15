Cent. Conn. St. visits Manhattan after Stewart's 35-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (1-10) at Manhattan Jaspers (3-6, 1-0 MAAC) Riverdale, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan hosts the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils after Samir Stewart scored 35 points in Manhattan’s 104-97 overtime loss to the Bryant Bulldogs. The Jaspers are 2-2 on their home court. Manhattan is sixth in the MAAC scoring 70.7 points while shooting 43.5% from the field.

The Blue Devils are 0-6 on the road. Cent. Conn. St. is eighth in the NEC scoring 62.5 points per game and is shooting 40.0%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stewart is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 1.4 rebounds for the Jaspers. Raziel Hayun is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers for Manhattan.

Kellen Amos is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Andre Snoddy is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

