Cent. Conn. St. visits Wagner after Scantlebury's 23-point outing

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (4-15, 2-3 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (9-7, 2-3 NEC) Staten Island, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wagner -4.5; over/under is 124.5 BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. faces the Wagner Seahawks after Nigel Scantlebury scored 23 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 88-80 loss to the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

The Seahawks are 4-2 on their home court. Wagner is 3-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Blue Devils are 2-3 against NEC opponents. Cent. Conn. St. is 1-8 against opponents over .500.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Brown is averaging 9.9 points, 8.9 rebounds and two steals for the Seahawks. Delonnie Hunt is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Wagner.

Kellen Amos averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc. Scantlebury is shooting 37.4% and averaging 10.3 points over the past 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 5-5, averaging 62.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Blue Devils: 4-6, averaging 68.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

