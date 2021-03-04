SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Bergersen has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Central Arkansas field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 18 field goals and 20 assists in those games.
WINLESS WHEN: The Demons are 0-8 when they score 67 points or fewer and 9-9 when they exceed 67 points. The Bears are 0-17 when they fail to score more than 80 points and 5-1 on the season, otherwise.
STREAK STATS: Central Arkansas has lost its last six road games, scoring 62 points, while allowing 86.8 per game.
RECENT GAMES: Central Arkansas has scored 79.3 points and allowed 77.3 points over its last three games. Northwestern State has averaged 77.7 points and given up 80 over its last three.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright by Automated Insights, Inc. All rights reserved.