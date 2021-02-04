SUPER SENIORS: McNeese State has relied heavily on its seniors. Keyshawn Feazell, A.J. Lawson, Dru Kuxhausen and Carlos Rosario have collectively accounted for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 73 percent of all Cowboys points over the team’s last five games.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Cowboys have scored 72.2 points per game and allowed 81.1 points per game against Southland opponents. Those are both moves in the right direction from the 60 points scored and 88.5 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Lawson has made or assisted on 42 percent of all McNeese State field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 24 field goals and 35 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Cowboys are 0-6 when they score 69 points or fewer and 7-4 when they exceed 69 points. The Bears are 0-12 when they fail to score more than 80 points and 3-1 on the season, otherwise.

BEHIND THE ARC: McNeese State’s Kuxhausen has attempted 137 3-pointers and connected on 43.1 percent of them, and is 17 for 39 over the last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: The McNeese State offense has scored 83.2 points per game this season, ranking the Cowboys 11th among Division I teams. The Central Arkansas defense has allowed 79.9 points per game to opponents (ranked 301st overall).

