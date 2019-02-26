Stephen F. Austin (14-12, 7-7) vs. Central Arkansas (10-17, 5-9)

Farris Center, Conway, Arkansas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen F. Austin looks to extend Central Arkansas’s conference losing streak to eight games. Central Arkansas’ last Southland win came against the New Orleans Privateers 76-71 on Jan. 23. Stephen F. Austin blew out UIW by 27 at home in its last outing.

SENIOR STUDS: Stephen F. Austin’s Shannon Bogues, Davonte Fitzgerald and Nathan Bain have collectively scored 49 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 64 percent of all Lumberjacks scoring over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Bogues has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all Stephen F. Austin field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 21 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Stephen F. Austin is a perfect 9-0 when it holds an opponent to 60 points or fewer. The Lumberjacks are 5-12 when opponents score more than 60.

COLD SPELL: Central Arkansas has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 71 points while giving up 76.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The Stephen F. Austin defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23.3 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Lumberjacks 19th among Division I teams. The Central Arkansas offense has turned the ball over on 20.5 percent of its possessions (ranking the Bears 291st, nationally).

