Central Arkansas (10-15, 5-7) vs. McNeese State (7-18, 3-9)

H&HP Complex, Lake Charles, Louisiana; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas takes on McNeese State as both teams have lost its last fifth conference games. Central Arkansas’ last Southland win came against the New Orleans Privateers 76-71 on Jan. 23. McNeese State lost 88-52 at Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday.

TEAM LEADERS: Shamarkus Kennedy has put up 11.8 points and 6.6 rebounds to lead the way for the Cowboys. Roydell Brown has paired with Kennedy and is producing 14.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. The Bears have been led by DeAndre Jones, who is averaging 12.6 points, 4.8 assists and two steals.

RAMPING IT UP: The Bears have scored 75.6 points per game against Southland opponents so far, an improvement from the 66.4 per game they managed against non-conference opponents.

DOMINANT DEANDRE: Jones has connected on 39.8 percent of the 113 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 29 over his last five games. He’s also converted 80.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

YET TO WIN: The Bears are 0-5 when they score 61 points or fewer and 10-10 when they exceed 61 points. The Cowboys are 0-15 when they fail to score more than 72 points and 7-3 on the season, otherwise.

FLOOR SPACING: McNeese State’s James Harvey has attempted 174 3-pointers and connected on 36.2 percent of them, and is 7 for 23 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Central Arkansas is rated second among Southland teams with an average of 72.7 possessions per game. The uptempo Bears have pushed that total to 75 possessions per game over their last five games.

