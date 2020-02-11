TEAM LEADERS: Bryson Robinson is averaging 18.4 points and four rebounds to lead the charge for the Privateers. Troy Green is also a big contributor, putting up 13.2 points per game. The Bears have been led by Rylan Bergersen, who is averaging 15 points and 4.9 rebounds.BRILLIANT BRYSON: Robinson has connected on 36.3 percent of the 190 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 30 over the last three games. He’s also converted 88.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Bears are 0-8 when they score 69 points or fewer and 8-8 when they exceed 69 points. The Privateers are 0-15 when they fail to score more than 74 points and 7-1 on the season, otherwise.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Privateers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bears. Central Arkansas has 47 assists on 82 field goals (57.3 percent) over its previous three outings while New Orleans has assists on 43 of 74 field goals (58.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Central Arkansas has attempted the seventh-most free throws in all of Division I. The Bears have averaged 24.5 free throws per game.

