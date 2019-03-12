No. 7 seed Central Arkansas (13-18, 8-10) vs. No. 6 seed Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (14-17, 9-9)

Southland Conference Tourney First Round, Leonard E. Merrell Center, Katy, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas is set to meet Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the first round of the Southland tournament. The only meeting between the teams this season came on Jan. 2, when the Islanders outshot Central Arkansas 45.2 percent to 42.4 percent and made 17 more free throws en route to an 87-75 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Kareem South has averaged 14.1 points and 5.2 rebounds to lead the charge for the Islanders. Complementing South is Jashawn Talton, who is accounting for 8.9 points and five rebounds per game. The Bears have been led by DeAndre Jones, who is averaging 12.5 points and five assists.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Emmanuel Toney has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Texas A&M-Corpus Christi field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 12 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Central Arkansas is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 61 points and 13-11 when scoring at least 61.

PERFECT WHEN: The Islanders are 9-0 when they score at least 73 points and 5-17 when they fall shy of that total. The Bears are 5-0 when they hold opponents to 65 points or fewer and 8-18 when opponents exceed 65 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Central Arkansas is ranked second in the Southland with an average of 72.4 possessions per game.

