Treston Dunn grabbed the ball after it slipped from the hand of Zerrick Cooper as the Gamecocks quarterback was hit and returned it 51 yards for a score with just over a minute left in the half for a 21-7 lead.
Christian Cain had the other pick-6, an 87-yarder late in the game.
Darius Hale rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries for the Bears (4-4, 3-2 ASUN-WAC Challenge).
Cooper threw for a touchdown but had the three interceptions (3-5, 1-2).
The Gamecocks (3-5, 1-2) edged the Bears in total yards but Central Arkansas avoided any turnovers.
__
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25