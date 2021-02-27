Jared Chatham added 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Bears (4-17, 3-10 Southland Conference). Kayouloud had 13 points and eight rebounds. Khaleem Bennett added 11 points.
Kolton Kohl scored a season-high 21 points for the Wildcats (19-4, 11-2), who ended an eight-game winning streak. Pleasant added 16 points and Coryon Mason had 13. Reggie Miller had a career-high 11 assists plus six points.
The Bears leveled the season series against the Wildcats. Abilene Christian defeated Central Arkansas 93-58 on Jan. 23.
