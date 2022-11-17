Central Arkansas hosts Niagara following Kayouloud's 26-point game

Central Arkansas finished 11-20 overall with an 8-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Bears averaged 73.2 points per game last season, 10.9 on free throws and 20.1 from beyond the arc.

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas plays the Niagara Purple Eagles after Eddy Kayouloud scored 26 points in Central Arkansas’ 82-71 win over the Little Rock Trojans.

Niagara went 5-10 on the road and 14-16 overall last season. The Purple Eagles averaged 67.4 points per game last season, 29.9 in the paint, 11.8 off of turnovers and 6.4 on fast breaks.