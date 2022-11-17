Central Arkansas hosts Niagara following Kayouloud's 26-point game

Niagara Purple Eagles (0-2) vs. Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (2-1)
Conway, Arkansas; Friday, 11 a.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas plays the Niagara Purple Eagles after Eddy Kayouloud scored 26 points in Central Arkansas’ 82-71 win over the Little Rock Trojans.
Central Arkansas finished 11-20 overall with an 8-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Bears averaged 73.2 points per game last season, 10.9 on free throws and 20.1 from beyond the arc.
Niagara went 5-10 on the road and 14-16 overall last season. The Purple Eagles averaged 67.4 points per game last season, 29.9 in the paint, 11.8 off of turnovers and 6.4 on fast breaks.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.