Meanwhile, the Demons (0-7, 0-4) threatened three times. They reached the Central Arkansas 17 in a drive that ended on a missed 34-yard field goal attempt by Ryan Gremillion. After recovering a fumble, they drove to the Central Arkansas 33 but Shelton Eppler was sacked on fourth down. Finally, on the third drive, Eppler hit Akile Davis for 9 yards and a touchdown. Trailing 31-30 with 1:30 remaining, Eppler’s two-point pass failed.
Eppler completed 26 of 49 for 310 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Smith completed 30 of 43 passes for 299 yards.
Central Arkansas, No. 13 in the FCS Coaches Poll, lost two fumbles and two interceptions.
