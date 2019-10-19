Meanwhile, the Demons (0-7, 0-4) threatened three times. They reached the Central Arkansas 17 in a drive that ended on a missed 34-yard field goal attempt by Ryan Gremillion. After recovering a fumble, they drove to the Central Arkansas 33 but Shelton Eppler was sacked on fourth down. Finally, on the third drive, Eppler hit Akile Davis for 9 yards and a touchdown. Trailing 31-30 with 1:30 remaining, Eppler’s two-point pass failed.