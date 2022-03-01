The Hatters have gone 5-11 against ASUN opponents. Stetson ranks seventh in the ASUN with 14.3 assists per game led by Stephan D. Swenson averaging 5.1.
The teams square off for the second time this season. Central Arkansas won the last matchup 79-75 on Feb. 5. Eddy Kayouloud scored 24 to help lead Central Arkansas to the win, and Christiaan Jones scored 20 points for Stetson.
TOP PERFORMERS: Camren Hunter is averaging 14.5 points, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Sugar Bears. Kayouloud is averaging 17 points and 7.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Central Arkansas.
Chase Johnston is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hatters, while averaging 15.3 points. Jones is averaging 13.3 points and 7.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Stetson.
LAST 10 GAMES: Sugar Bears: 4-6, averaging 74.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.
Hatters: 3-7, averaging 72.4 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.
