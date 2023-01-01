Central Arkansas Sugar Bears take on the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles on 5-game losing streak

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (11-3, 1-0 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (5-9, 0-1 ASUN) Conway, Arkansas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas comes into the matchup against FGCU as losers of five straight games. The Bears have gone 4-1 at home. Central Arkansas ranks fourth in the ASUN in rebounding with 33.6 rebounds. Eddy Kayouloud leads the Bears with 6.1 boards.

The Eagles are 1-0 against ASUN opponents. FGCU averages 72.5 points and has outscored opponents by 6.1 points per game.

The Bears and Eagles face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camren Hunter is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Bears. Kayouloud is averaging 14.8 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Central Arkansas.

Isaiah Thompson is averaging 13.6 points for the Eagles. Chase Johnston is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for FGCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 71.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.6 points per game.

Eagles: 9-1, averaging 71.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

