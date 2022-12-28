Central Arkansas visits No. 18 TCU following Miller's 21-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (5-7) at TCU Horned Frogs (10-1) Fort Worth, Texas; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: TCU -25; over/under is 150.5 BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 TCU hosts the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears after Emanuel Miller scored 21 points in TCU’s 75-71 win over the Utah Utes.

The Horned Frogs are 6-1 on their home court. TCU is second in the Big 12 in rebounding with 36.3 rebounds. Eddie Lampkin Jr. leads the Horned Frogs with 7.6 boards.

The Bears are 0-5 in road games. Central Arkansas averages 13.5 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Miles is scoring 17.8 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Horned Frogs. Charles O’Bannon Jr. is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for TCU.

Camren Hunter is averaging 16.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Bears. Eddy Kayouloud is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Central Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 9-1, averaging 77.2 points, 36.4 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 73.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

