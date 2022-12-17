Central Connecticut takes early lead, tops Manhattan, 78-67

NEW YORK — Kellen Amos scored 20 points and lead four teammates into double-figure scoring as Central Connecticut built an early lead to top Manhattan, 78-67 on Friday night.
Ant Nelson hit 10 of 16 shots from the field and finished with 21 points to lead the Jaspers (3-7). Samir Stewart went 7 for 7 from the free throw line and finished with 17 points.
